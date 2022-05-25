DANVILLE — Trent Sherfield, wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins and Danville native, will host a free football camp for incoming 6th - 12th graders that live in Vermilion and Champaign counties, and other surrounding counties on Saturday, May 28.
The football camp will be led by Sherfield and other current NFL players, as well as several Division I athletes and community leaders.
The goal of the camp is to give young players the opportunity to see what practices at the next level look like. In partnership with Diamonds Amongst the Rough, Sherfield is aiming to provide the best resources for the next generation with an overall objective of refining the future.
Sherfield also will be hosting a community day at Garfield Park the next day, May 29, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. which will include food trucks and bounce houses.
