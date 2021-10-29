DANVILLE — The NAACP’s “Pandemic Health Navigators” are sponsoring a free vaccine clinic on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., in Danville.
The clinic will run from 4-7 p.m. and will be administered in conjunction with the Illinois Public Health Association and the Vermilion County Health Department. Anyone age 12 and older can receive the vaccine, which is produced by Pfizer-Biontech. The public can schedule an appointment by visiting the health department website at https://vchd.org.
NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward Butler says the Navigators are offering a number of tasty treats as incentives for those getting vaccinated.
“We’ll be giving a $50 gift card, five of Kierra's Kreative Kreation gift boxes of chocolate strawberries, hotdogs, and other prizes. We’ll also have trick or treat candy for the kids. We hope that this will encourage many people who are unvaccinated to come to the school to receive their first vaccination and help stop the spread of Covid throughout our community.”
Since April, the Danville NAACP has participated in the state-funded Health Navigator Program and has deployed trained staff to visit the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods and encourage residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves against Covid.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
Vermilion County saw another Covid-related death this week – a woman in her 30s. The county has lost a total of 197 Vermilion County residents to Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began.
On Thursday, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 76 new cases (two residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, four in their 60s, ten in their 50s, seven in their 40s, fourteen in their 30s, twelve in their 20s, thirteen teens, nine grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler), and 75 released, which brings the county to a total of 14,262 positive cases.
There are currently 331 active Covid cases in the county. There are currently 16 Vermilion County residents hospitalized with Covid.
The health department reported 11 Vermilion County residents who have become reinfected with it since June 1.
Of the 76 cases being reported Thursday, two of them told the health department they have been fully vaccinated.
Check the website, www.vchd.org, for information about upcoming Covid vaccination clinics. Local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers are providing vaccination clinics, as well.
There will be an Illinois Department of Public Health / Illinois Emergency Management Agency clinic at the Oakwood Public Library from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Oct. 30. The clinic will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, so people can get their first dose, their second dose, or a booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. This is a no-appointment, walk-in clinic, but participants should bring their Covid vaccination cards and a photo ID with them.
There will be a similar IDPH / IEMA walk-in Covid clinic at the Bremer Center at Danville Area Community College in Danville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
