DANVILLE — Danville’s NAACP is hosting a cookout to beat COVID-19.
The NAACP is inviting the community to a wellness fair on from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 30 at the Danville Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman Ave.
Admission is free, thanks to sponsorship by the NAACP, Illinois Department of Public Health, Vermilion County Health Department and Danville Rescue Mission.
Along with a barbecue, the fair will provide free COVID screening along with a visit by the Wellness on Wheels truck, which will conduct blood-pressure checks and provide Narcan kits.
While the pandemic has eased somewhat over the past couple of months, Vermilion County’s low vaccination rate among residents is a cause of concern for NAACP President Edward Butler.
He says, “COVID hasn’t gone away, and it won’t go away until the majority of the people in our community are vaccinated. Our Health Navigator Program has a mission to make sure that everyone we make contact with is being educated about the vaccine. Our goal is to help as many people as possible get vaccinated.”
For more information about the Health Navigator Program, call 224-661-0931.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
