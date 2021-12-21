DANVILLE — Tuesday’s videoconference Danville City Council meeting was due to a local surge in COVID-19 cases, and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he got a breakthrough case of the disease. Other city officials, including aldermen, have also contracted the virus.
Williams, who has been vaccinated, said he has had a fever, chills and body aches, a sore throat and other symptoms.
He said Tuesday night he’s made a lot of progress and feels better. He plans to soon get his vaccine booster shot.
“Even if you’re vaccinated, you still have to be careful,” Williams said, adding that he encourages everyone to be as safe as possible.
He encourages people to get vaccinated and get their boosters.
A Mayoral Emergency Declaration occurred for the purpose of conducting council meetings via remote electronic conference again.
“This emergency declaration authorizes the City of Danville City Council to return to conducting its and its Public Works Committee and Public Services Committee meetings via of Zoom or similar means due to the growing presence of COVID-19 Delta variant and the more recent rapidly spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant,” the declaration reads.
It continues, “In recent weeks the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been prevalent throughout the nation including the city. In the past two weeks, the COVID-19 Omicron variant has spread quite fast throughout the nation and in the general area of the city. In the past week, one or more city council members have contracted COVID-19, as have some city employees.”
In council business Tuesday night, the Danville City Council approved a new 2022-2023 city budget that goes into effect May 1, 2022, and the city’s 2021 tax levy.
Some last-minute budget changes included: open enrollment insurance changes, $5,000 increase to all three billing and collections lines ($15,000 total between three funds) as insurance for unexpected expenses, and $2,000 increase in training expenses for the fire department.
According to City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, after open enrollment information was entered, the city’s general fund had more than $300,000 in excess funds available for budgeting. The $300,000 was allocated towards LED lights to be installed at Danville Stadium. The lights are in need of replacement, and the city hopes to see some long-term energy savings with the upgrade, according to Massey.
The city’s $60.6 million budget includes a 19 percent increase in projected revenue largely due to online sales tax and cannabis revenue.
The city’s property tax rate is projected to decrease from $2.31 to $2.27 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials are projecting a 1.5 percent increase in equalized assessed valuation of property from $297 million to $302 million. The total levy is staying the same at 6.8 million.
The council also Tuesday night approved:
- Accepting the $750,000 three-year 2021 COPS hiring program grant for six new police officers.
- Applying for a $3 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant to improve downtown roads, sidewalks, lighting, drainage, sanitary sewer lining and other infrastructure, and also encourage investment in the downtown area.
- Solid waste collection ordinance changes, starting Feb. 1, 2022, including solid waste collection fines. For overflowing or left out Toters, property owners will be given a written warning for a first violation and citation for multiple violations. The fine for a second violation fine will be $50. If the fine is paid within 10 business days, the fine will be reduced to $25. A third and subsequent violation fine will be $100. If paid within 10 days, the fine will be reduced to $50. The highest fine would be $250.
- A $31,400 contract with Midwest Environmental Consulting Services Inc. for asbestos removal that occurred at the former Danville Township Building that was demolished.
- Vacating a public utility easement at 266 Eastgate Drive at the request of Michael Mervis with Vermilion Development Inc. The easement runs under a building.
- Requesting $400,000 in assistance from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for brownfields sites.
- A $65,400 time and materials contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for securing the Adams Building, 139-141 N. Vermilion St.
- A memorandum of understanding between the city and Laborer’s District Council and Laborers’ Local 703 clerical bargaining unit for certain reorganized positions in the union; and amending wages for those and temporary positions.
- Amending the fire division budget by $220,000, from city reserves for excess overtime due to COVID-19, extended off-duty sicknesses, on-duty injuries and new hires’ training requirements; and by $3,000 for additional cleaning and janitorial supplies.
- Authorizing amendment of the city’s capital improvement budget by $9,442, with funds from the city’s reserves, for fire department vehicle tires and wheels, body repairs, and pre-emptive vehicle kits from Traffic Control Corp.
- Termination of intergovernmental agreements as of April 29, 2022, with other villages and communities for the city to no longer handle their ordinance violation cases in court.
- Purchasing property at 702 and 718 S. Gilbert St., the old Bullock Garage site, through the Vermilion County Trustee.
- Accepting permanent and temporary easements for the Townway drainage area improvement project.
- Accepting donation of property on South Bowman Avenue, south of Stoney Creek.
- Clarifying vehicle weight limits on certain routes — Kansas Street (between Main and Daniel streets) and Vermilion Street (between Main and Harrison streets) are subjected to 12-ton weight limits.
- Formally designating Johnson Street as a two-way street between Bowman Avenue and Collett Street. It had been designated a one-way street but has been used as a two-way street for years.
