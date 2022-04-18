Danville police located a handgun, ammunition and open alcohol at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.
Around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, Danville police were notified by the Westville Police Department had seen a vehicle traveling north on Illinois 1 toward Danville at approximately 100 mph.
Danville police responded to the area of South Gilbert Street and I-74, where they located a silver 2018 Chevrolet Impala traveling north on Gilbert Street at an estimated 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.
Danville police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but they were unable to get close enough because of the speed the vehicle was traveling.
The vehicle continued north on Gilbert, turned westbound onto Williams Street then turned northbound onto Robinson Street. Police continued following the vehicle and were several blocks behind when the vehicle crashed into two unoccupied parked cars in the 1400 block of Robinson Street.
Officers arrived on the scene of the crash and found two occupants had been ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
The driver was identified as a 23-year-old Danville man with head and neck injuries and the passenger was identified as a 20-year-old Danville woman with multiple injuries.
Both occupants were transported to an area hospital for treatment and were listed in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
Due to the injuries, no arrests were made and the incident remains under investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office for a review of formal charges.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers are 217-446-TIPS.
