A 47-year-old Danville man is in “serious condition,” police say, after being shot multiple times Friday morning near Main and Jackson Streets.
The victim is still receiving treatment for his wounds as of Friday afternoon.
Around 10:15 a.m. Friday, Danville police responded to the area of Main Street and Jackson Street in reference to a report of shots fired.
A responding officer observed a maroon colored Chevrolet Equinox leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Officers followed the vehicle as it arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room where it was discovered the vehicle contained a victim of the shooting.
Several witnesses told police they observed a gold or brown colored SUV pull up next to the victim’s Chevrolet Equinox and an occupant of the SUV began firing shots into the victims vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound near Main Street and Collett Street.
No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
