Richard Ford, formerly of Danville, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of parole for meth possession, a Class X felony.
Circuit Judge Charles Hall handed down the sentence.
Ford was arrested during a drug raid in November 2017 by agents of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group. Police stated that a raid on Ford’s home produced more than 200 grams of meth.
“Methamphetamine continues to be a tremendous threat to Vermilion County,” State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy stated in a press release, “and thankfully we have the agents of the VMEG working hard every day to help confront and hopefully overcome this blight on our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.