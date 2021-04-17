A 64-year-old Danville man is missing and search crews are attempting to locate him in an area on the Wabash River near the Duke Energy power plant southeast of Cayuga in Vermillion County, Indiana.
Duke Energy personnel reported locating fishing equipment and later an overturned boat floating down the Wabash River behind its power plant at about 2:40 p.m. Friday.
Family members of the missing man are being notified of the situation, but the name of the missing man is not being released because not all family members have been reached.
Indiana Conservation Officers, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga Town Marshal’s Office, Cayuga Fire and Rescue, Clinton City Water Rescue and Illiana EMS have been on scene and assisting with the search.
