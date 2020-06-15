DANVILLE — A Danville man is in serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his head early this morning.
Danville Police are investigating that and other shooting incidents during the weekend.
Around 1:12 a.m. today, Danville Police responded to the area of the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Witnesses stated they heard several shots fired in the area and then the victim was located lying on the ground. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition. No suspect information is currently available.
In other incidents:
— Around 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to the 900 block of Koehn Drive in reference to multiple calls of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses who stated a party was going on at a residence in the 900 block of Koehn Drive and someone started shooting in the direction of the party.
Officers learned that two people had been transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Officers responded to the hospital and met with a 41-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another 49-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back.
Both victims stated they were at the party on Koehn Drive when someone started shooting. Both victims remained at the hospital for treatment and their wounds are not considered life threatening. No suspect information is currently available.
— Around 10:04 p.m. Sunday, while investigating the shooting scene in the 900 block of Koehn Drive, officers heard several shots fired to the west of their location. Officers began checking the area and located another shooting victim in the 900 block of Fowler Street.
Officers made contact with that victim who is a 19-year-old Danville man who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated he was walking in the 900 block of Fowler Street when an unknown car drove by him and someone fired several shots from the vehicle.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound. No suspect information is currently available.
— Around 10:53 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Giddings Street in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival officers located a 25-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim stated he was sitting inside his residence when he heard multiple shots being fired from somewhere outside. The victim was struck when one of the shots went through a window and struck him in the shoulder.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound. No suspect information is available.
It is unknown if any of these incidents are related and the investigation into these incidents continues. No other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
