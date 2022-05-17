Danville police identified 29-year-old Tyler W. Perkins, of Danville, as a suspect in a May 13 shooting investigation, and he was arrested Tuesday morning.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department took Perkins into custody at the Vermilion County Courthouse where Perkins was attending court on an unrelated case Tuesday morning.
The 47-year-old victim is listed in stable condition after being shot multiple times on May 13 near Main and Jackson Streets.
Several witnesses told police on May 13 they observed a gold or brown colored SUV pull up next to the victim’s vehicle and an occupant of the SUV began firing shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Perkins was taken to the Danville Public Safety Building where he is currently awaiting arraignment in court for a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. His bond is set at $500,000.
Further inquiries into the arrest or charges for Perkins can be directed to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
