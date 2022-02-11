A Danville man was sentenced to 106 years in prison for his conviction on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Danville man.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the sentencing in a press release.
Lamont Davis, 20, was sentenced by Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Charles C. Hall after a jury in October found him guilty of first-degree murder while armed with a firearm, home invasion while armed with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm in the shooting death of Justin Daubaris.
“I appreciate the partnership of the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office in working to stem the tide of gun violence and their support in helping to ensure that individuals who perpetuate violent crimes like this are held accountable,” Raoul said. “While nothing can make up for the loss that Justin Daubaris’ family and friends suffered, I hope this sentence brings them some peace.”
Raoul’s office alleged that on Nov. 10, 2019, Davis and two other men stormed into an apartment on Hazel Street armed with firearms. Jaleel Jones was inside the residence at the time and was able to escape after being shot in the hip.
Upon hearing the gunshots, Jones’ brother, Daubaris, entered the apartment to confront the three armed intruders. Daubaris was shot in the back three times and killed.
“[The] sentence clearly sends a strong message to our community that gun violence and senseless execution style killings will not be tolerated,” said Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “Thank you to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their dedication in fighting violent crime. Our continued partnership in battling violent crime has been an asset to our community.”
Assistant Attorneys General Michael Falagario and Shannon O'Brien handled the case for Raoul’s Criminal Enforcement Division.
