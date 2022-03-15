A 79-year-old Danville man drowned in Lake Vermilion on Tuesday.
According to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, the department was dispatched to a call at Lake Vermilion County Park of a male individual who got into the lake to try to get his boat that had floated away from the dock.
A female witness observed the individual go underwater after getting into the lake and did not see him resurface.
The witness got into the water herself and attempted to rescue the male but was unable to locate him.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's department underwater search and rescue dive team was able to recover the 79-year-old male from the water.
No other information was available. The Vermilion County Coroner's Office was making notifications to family.
