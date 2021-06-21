A 39-year-old Danville man has died in an traffic crash.
According to Illinois State Police District 10, a single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:04 p.m. Sunday on Georgetown Road near Lete Lane in Vermilion County.
Dianna Drake, 48, of Westville, was driving a 2011 Maroon Kia Sorento.
Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Georgetown Road near Lete Lane in Vermilion County. Police say Drake left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Drake was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle’s male passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The Vermilion County Coroner will release the name of the deceased once next of kin notifications are made.
The crash is still under investigation and no further information was made available.
Drake was cited for improper lane usage.
