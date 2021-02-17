DANVILLE — As another COVID-19 vaccination clinic occurs today at the Fischer Theatre, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council Tuesday night he's talking to county officials about how to enable this area to get more vaccines when they become available.
Williams said he's also happy to see pharmacies starting to help out with vaccinations.
But the one major problem Vermilion County has, as the state is sending limited vaccines, is not having freezer capacity for the Pfizer vaccine.
"I was very, very frustrated especially when it appears other counties were getting preferential treatment over us," Williams said.
However, he was not quite as angry when he learned about the freezer issue.
"We do not have the freezers that are cold enough to hold the Pfizer vaccine," Williams said about county storage capacities to maintain the vaccines at the proper temperature.
Vermilion County is only getting the Moderna vaccine, while some counties are getting both, Williams said.
Williams said he'll be having conversations with Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn and health department officials to see if there is a way to procure a freezer to store the Pfizer vaccine to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.
He told aldermen, "just know we are working on that." The council could see a resolution and city cost share.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said health department officials also are looking at using the Masonic Temple for a vaccination site.
Williams has had his first vaccine dose and will get his second dose next month.
Puhr said he's had trouble getting a vaccination appointment for his mother.
"It's rough out there trying to find any," Puhr said about the vaccines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.