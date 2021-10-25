DANVILLE — Earlier this month when bathrooms were vandalized at city parks, Danville officials discussed if there was any video camera footage, and how other cities are tracking license plates of vehicles at locations to combat crime.
“Do you want to take rights away from people or do you want to protect things?” Ward 4 Alderman O’Kane asked, adding that he doesn’t like the idea of invading on people’s rights.
The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee on Tuesday will consider having 30 license plate reader cameras around the city.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St. The meeting also can be heard online through a link on the city's website at cityofdanville.org.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates is proposing the city approve a subscription agreement with Flock Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., for the installation and purchase of data from license plate reader (LPR) cameras.
The initial purchase price of the subscription for 30 LPR cameras is $85,000. The subsequent annual subscription cost would be $77,500.
A city budget amendment is needed to increase the dues and subscriptions expenditure line item in the police department budget.
According to information from Flock Safety, the cameras cost $2,500 per camera per year, which includes hardware, software, solar power, Long Term Evolution connectivity, unlimited users and unlimited data storage.
In addition to identifying license plates, the cameras can help police with the type, make, color and other information about vehicles. There is night time footage, and a camera also can capture two lanes of traffic traveling up to 100 miles per hour.
Flock Safety works with more than 600 police departments, in more than 1,000 cities and 38 states, and can have 120 stolen vehicle reads per hour.
In Oct. 2019, a police department working with Flock Safety released a study that showed their 13 cameras during a six-month period resulted in a 60 percent reduction in overall crime. Another Georgia police department in April 2019, experienced a 34 percent reduction in calls for service by targeting crime hot spots through the cameras.
The average camera installation is in six to eight weeks. Camera locations and installation are coordinated with the Flock Safety team. The cameras can be on new poles or existing traffic and light poles.
In Danville Police Department crime reports from Aug. 1 to Oct. 20, there have been: 58 assaults (55 in this time period last year); 81 batteries (60 last year); 62 aggravated batteries (54 last year); five robberies (same); two armed robberies (five last year); 28 residential burglaries (49 last year); 19 sexual assaults (10 last year); 25 shots fired (66 last year); 70 thefts over (60 last year); 196 criminal damages (same); and 168 domestic violence incidents (162 last year).
In other business Tuesday, the committee will consider:
- Purchasing two police vehicles to replace older ones for a cost not to exceed $74,000, not to include special emergency equipment up-fitting. One police vehicle, a 2007 Ford Expedition, will be traded in or sold to go toward the purchase price.
- Purchasing a 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 crew cab truck training division vehicle for the fire department for $37,115 from Morrow Brothers Ford of Greenfield, Ill. The purchase of emergency lights and siren and reflective decals will be purchased from Rahn Equipment Co. for $5,600. A commercial fiberglass truck topper, bed slide and molded mud flaps will be purchased from House of Custom for $4,185. A Havis radio console will be purchased from CDS Office Technologies for $1,511. The $48,411 budget amendment has funds coming from the city's capital improvement fund reserve.
- Authorizing a $2,480 budget amendment for the fire department to use leftover funds from a grant to purchase a laptop computer.
- Approving a budget amendment for a Downtown Danville First Friday Holiday Bazaar to be an annual event. Expenses will no longer come from the city's parks and public property budget, but from the city's public affairs budget. A $23,000 new line item is created, with funding coming from event sponsorships and vendor fees.
- Authorizing the downstate operating assistance grant agreement for Danville Mass Transit.
- Exchanging cargo trailers with Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency. The city will give to Vermilion County EMA a 2010 Ferocity 12-foot single axle enclosed trailer with a 2,990 lb. GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating). The city will receive a 2003 Haulmark 16-foot tandem axle enclosed trailer with a 7,000 lb. GVWR. The transfer of title and licensing fees for the 2003 trailer will be $308.
- Authorizing health, life and dental insurance agreements for city employees, and retirees in cases; $2,000 or $2,500 spousal incentive to lower monthly health insurance premiums; and liability and worker's compensation insurance.
