DANVILLE — The leaf burning ban the city of Danville imposed last year to help healthcare partners through the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted effective Tuesday, March 16, according to Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
The ban had been in place due to the negative effects of the smoke on people with respiratory illnesses during the COVID pandemic.
As a reminder, the following city ordinance applies to any burning in Danville:
§ 92.16 LEAF BURNING.
Leaf burning shall not be allowed, except under the following conditions:
(A) The burning includes only the following: leaves, twigs, branches or limbs of no more than one inch in diameter, brush or similar natural vegetation. The burning shall not include the following: trash, refuse, rubbish, garbage, plastic, paper, cardboard, litter, or similar household or commercial waste;
(B) The burning occurs between sunrise and sunset;
(C) The burning shall not occur on any public street, alley, or sidewalk;
(D) A responsible person above the age of 16 shall be in constant attendance;
(E) Burning which occurs out in the open shall be at least 50 feet from any structure;
(F) Burning which occurs in an approved container shall be at least 15 feet from any structure;
(G) Firefighting equipment in the form of a garden hose, buckets of water, or extinguishers shall be readily available;
(H) The burning does not create a visibility hazard on roadways or railways within the city;
(I) The burning does not become a nuisance or health hazard by reason of smoke, fumes, fly ash, dust, soot, or noxious odor;
(J) The burning occurs when atmospheric conditions will readily dissipate contaminants, unless such conditions are likely to create or add to a hazardous situation; and
(K) The burning complies with all other applicable provisions of the IFC.
Recreational fires also are permitted using the same safety parameters outlined above except that individuals should notify the Fire Department ahead of time of your intent to burn. If you are having a recreational fire, call Emergency Dispatch at 217-442-0153.
