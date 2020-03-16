The Danville Public Library will be closed to the public, starting today.
Library staff will continue to report to work. Library officials encourage our patrons to make use of digital resources found on the library's website.
Patrons can call 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to make arrangements to reserve and pick up physical materials: (217) 477-5220. Materials may be returned to the outside drop boxes. All materials have extended due dates and no fines will be collected.
The first floor meeting room will be open to serve as a polling place on Tuesday, but the rest of the library will be closed to patrons.
The Library Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday will proceed as planned and will be open to the public.
Library officials said in a release that they understand and apologize for the inconvenience, but they must prioritize the safety of staff and the public. "We appreciate your understanding and patronage," they said in the release.
The library tentatively plans to resume normal operations on Monday, March 30, pending further local developments.
