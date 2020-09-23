Starting October 1, Danville Public Library officially becomes “fine free” and will no longer charge late fines on materials such as books and DVDs.
The library suspended late fines and other fees during the first few months of the pandemic. The Board of Trustees passed a revision to the library’s Fees and Fines policy at the September meeting, officially removing late fines for most library materials going forward.
Libraries across the country have stopped the practice of collecting late fines over the past few years. The American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 that recognized late fines as a “barrier to service” and a detractor, rather than motivator, for patrons to return books or sign up for a library card.
Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess said she appreciates the Board of Trustees support of this policy change. “It is important always, but especially now, for the community to have access to the public library. I hope that anyone in the community who has been reluctant to sign up for a card in the past for fear of accruing late fines will take this opportunity to do so.”
While most items will no longer accrue a daily late fine, any item that is lost, never returned or returned damaged will be charged to the patron’s account. The library’s loanable Kindles will still accrue a $5 per day late fine.
Other fees, including copy and print charges, will resume on Oct. 1. These fees had been waived since March. A full list of fees may be found on the library’s website. The Board also approved an increased charge for genealogy and archives requests. The first 30 minutes of research will be a free service. Any request that requires a longer amount of staff time will be charged at $10 per hour. The fee includes the cost of photocopies and mailing requested materials.
