DANVILLE — The Danville Public Library is extending its Library Card Sign Up Month promotions until the middle of October.
Through Saturday, Oct. 16, patrons can still register for a Baby Yoda-themed library card, with the same fine waiving promotion and entry into free giveaways. The library is also extending lightsaber crafts on Wednesdays.
“This is definitely the most popular Library Card Sign Up month we’ve held yet, between new registrations, renewals and Star Wars themed programming,” said Jennifer Hess, library director, through a press release.
“We’ll conclude the promotion and kick off Halloween by participating in Kruger’s Trunk or Treat. The American Library Association is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Star Wars Reads throughout October, so our theme fits right in,” Hess said.
The unique Star Wars card incentive program includes 5,000 limited edition Baby Yoda/Grogu library cards. They are available to new cardholders, and existing cardholders with accounts in good standing may “upgrade.” Everyone who receives a new card will be entered into a drawing to win Baby Yoda-themed prizes. The prizes include gift cards, a book signed by Star Wars author Timothy Zahn and an animatronic Baby Yoda ($50 value).
The library simplified the card sign-up process. Patrons have several options:
1. In-person at the Danville Public Library at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
2. Online at www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
3. Picking up an application at these local businesses: Bob’s Dairy Queen, Café 13, County Market South, Country Financial, Country Store Health Foods, Education Personnel Credit Union, Faulstich Printing, Gilbert Street Café, Hightower’s Detailing, Illini Skateland, Iroquois Federal Credit Union, Lima Bean, Mad Goat North and South, Rich’s Deluxe Restaurant, Riverside Pediatrics, Turtle Run, and Vermilion River Beer Company.
All that's needed is to complete the application and supply proof of residency or property ownership in Danville. The library accepts photo IDs with address and many other easy options, which can be found at danvillepubliclibrary.org/faq.
The free library card offers access to hundreds of thousands of materials, including books, e-books, audiobooks, videos, DVDs, CDs, and much more.
Some of the free benefits of access to the Danville Public Library:
- Borrow thousands of items from the library, with access to hundreds of thousands via partner libraries.
- Online browsing and checkout via Danville Public Library's website.
- Audiobooks, e-Books, digital videos, DVD’s/Blu-rays/Music CD’s.
- Curbside pickup and home delivery.
- Public computers.
- Book clubs, teen events, senior coffee time, extensive children’s activities.
- Skill building courses.
- Free and low-cost meeting, conference and study rooms.
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org or call 217-477-5220.
