Danville Public Library is closed through Wednesday as a safety precaution after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The library plans to open again to the public on Thursday 9 a.m.
According to a press release from the library, the staff member had minimal contact with the public. The library, the release stated, has been in contact with the Vermilion County Health Department and is following its guidance for staff with positive cases.
While closed, library custodial staff will sanitize surfaces.
The release stated that library staff members follow safety guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and disinfecting work areas. Staff are monitoring for symptoms on a regular basis, including temperature checks at the beginning of each shift.
The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library website address is: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
