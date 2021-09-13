The Vermilion County Federation of Labor is thanking everyone for participating in the 85th “Annual Salute to Labor” Parade in Danville.
Award winners for this year’s parade:
BAND — 1st, Danville High School Band of Vikings
BUSINESS — 1st Dazzle Diva
2nd, Illini Skateland
3rd, Blues Automotive
CIVIC — 1st, Color Guard
2nd, Danville Police
3rd, Blue Grass Fire Protection District
OPEN — 1st, Grand Marshal Dave Kietzmann
2nd, The Assembly Church
3rd, Phillip Reed-2021 Honda Carmack
UNION — 1st, BCTGM 347
2nd, AFGE 1963
3rd, Laborer’s Local 703
YOUTH — 1st, Danville Chargers
2nd, Danville Seahawks
3rd, DHS JROTC
Special thanks to Erik Felix (sound); Tom Fricke (announcer); judges: Debby Hesse, Geiselle Mockabee, Ofelia Williams; Committee: Anna Sykes, Johnny Whetstone, Robert Isaac, Mike Arbuckle, Arthur Longoria and Oscar L. Williams Jr., president Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.
Award winners will be notified by Committee Chair Connie Ostrander.
