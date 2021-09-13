The Vermilion County Federation of Labor is thanking everyone for participating in the 85th “Annual Salute to Labor” Parade in Danville.

Award winners for this year’s parade:

BAND — 1st, Danville High School Band of Vikings

BUSINESS — 1st Dazzle Diva

2nd, Illini Skateland

3rd, Blues Automotive

CIVIC — 1st, Color Guard

2nd, Danville Police

3rd, Blue Grass Fire Protection District

OPEN — 1st, Grand Marshal Dave Kietzmann

2nd, The Assembly Church

3rd, Phillip Reed-2021 Honda Carmack

UNION — 1st, BCTGM 347

2nd, AFGE 1963

3rd, Laborer’s Local 703

YOUTH — 1st, Danville Chargers

2nd, Danville Seahawks

3rd, DHS JROTC

Special thanks to Erik Felix (sound); Tom Fricke (announcer); judges: Debby Hesse, Geiselle Mockabee, Ofelia Williams; Committee: Anna Sykes, Johnny Whetstone, Robert Isaac, Mike Arbuckle, Arthur Longoria and Oscar L. Williams Jr., president Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.

Award winners will be notified by Committee Chair Connie Ostrander.

