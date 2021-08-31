DANVILLE — Other Labor Day weekend events include parades, fireworks and other fun in Danville and Tilton.
The Danville Labor Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The parade route starts at the corner of Williams and Vermilion streets going south on Vermilion Street to end at the corner of Main and Vermilion streets.
The parade's grand marshal is Dave Kietzmann.
He was born and raised in Vermilion County, growing up on a farm.
He became a college administrator in 1985 and served at Danville Area Community College for 50 years. He retired on June 30, 2020, as executive vice president for instruction and student services.
Kietzmann still volunteers at the college with the Danville Area Labor-Management Council; and serves on the foundation board of directors and the National Division II Basketball Tournament Steering Committee.
His wife, Glenda, works for the central Illinois Board of Realtors. They have a son and daughter-in-law who live in Florida, and two grandchildren, one a senior at Illinois State University and the other a sophomore in high school in Florida.
The Vermilion County, Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO is proud to once again sponsor the largest Labor Day Parade in Southern Illinois on behalf of organized labor in Danville.
"We are celebrating the hard working men and women in Vermilion County," said Connie Ostrander, parade coordinator.
Last year's parade was canceled due to COVID-19.
Ostrander said they want people to have a good time.
"See you on parade day," she says.
There also will be fireworks Friday night at Turtle Run, after having them postponed from Fourth of July weekend due to the golf course grounds being too wet from rain.
In Tilton, a golf cart and side-by-sides parade will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at Thomas Park.
