DANVILLE — Danville's Labor Day Parade is back this year.
It was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Sept. 6, the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO will again sponsor the "Largest Downstate Parade in Illinois" on Labor Day.
The parade committee takes much time and pride in bringing this great event to downtown Danville.
"Our Grand Marshal this year will be retiring Vermilion County Federation of Labor President, Michael Dodge," according to Connie Ostrander, secretary-treasurer, parade coordinator with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL-CIO
She said they are looking forward to the parade.
If your organization or business is interested in participating, contact Connie Ostrander via text at 217-418-0944 or e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com for an application, which must be submitted by Aug. 10, 2021.
Participation is welcomed and groups are encouraged to honor the parade theme in a creative manner.
If you are a union member, you are welcome to ride/walk with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO.
Officials say are looking forward to this year’s parade after several months of sheltering in place.
They will be following recommended CDC and IDPH guidelines in light of COVID-19.
Vermilion County Federation of Labor is also looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade. Again, contact Ostrander via text: 217-418-0944 or e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.