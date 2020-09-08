DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members tonight will discuss how plans are going for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said she will give the board an update on how the first day of school on Tuesday went.
She said Chromebooks have been distributed to second- through fourth-grade students who opted to participate in remote learning.
The district, however, is still waiting on a Chromebook order to come in for kindergarten and first-grade students in remote learning.
Meal distribution also began Tuesday for remote-learning students and will continue to take place every Tuesday.
Meals are to be picked up using the student’s barcode meal ID at one of the following schools and times: Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St., 10-11 a.m. or 5-6 p.m.; Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., 5-6 p.m.; South View Upper Elementary School, 133 E. Ninth St., 5-6 p.m.; or North Ridge Middle School, 1619 N. Jackson St., 5-6 p.m.
Also tonight, the board will:
• Consider the reappointment of Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex to the Danville Public Building Commission for a five-year period ending September 2025.
• Consider entering into a contract for $78,000 so K-12 Elevate may provide a certified bilingual/ESL staff member to work with North Ridge Middle School and Danville High School students remotely.
The district has been unable to fill two bilingual teacher positions and an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher position that would provide sufficient bilingual and ESL services as required by the Title III grant.
A position at DHS that has been posted for three years yet remains unfilled. A bilingual-certified substitute who previously met the needs of the students is no longer in the area.
A full-time bilingual teacher at Northeast Elementary Magnet School left at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, as did a shared bilingual teacher at Mark Denman and Southwest elementary schools.
The vacancies create a compliance issue for the district with the Title III grant.
Internal moves were made this school year to cover the ESL openings at the elementary schools; however, it created an ESL opening at North Ridge Middle School.
The district’s Title III state consultant verified that using K-12 Elevate would allow the district to remain compliant and appropriately serve North Ridge and DHS students during remote learning.
While using K-12 Elevate, the job postings will remain active as the search for certified instructors in these areas continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.