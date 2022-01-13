Danville Schools District 118 announced late Thursday that all schools would pivot to remote learning on Friday because of concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated:
Dear District 118 Family:
We are writing to notify you that due to the sudden increased number of COVID‐19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students, and bus drivers, District 118 will pivot the in‐person learning program to a fully remote learning program for Friday, January 14, 2022.
During this fully remote program, our school calendar remains as follows:
Friday, January 14, 2022 – Fully Remote Learning Day
o Extra‐curricular activities shall proceed, utilizing masking and social distancing.
o Food pick‐up sites will be announced as soon as available.
As positivity rates are changing in Vermilion County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child, yourself, other close family members, and anyone living in your home for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. If your child or a family member exhibits any of these symptoms, notify your healthcare provider immediately. More detailed information about COVID‐19 signs and symptoms can be found at the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.
The well‐being of our school community will always be our number one priority. If you have any COVID related questions, we have identified Mrs. Danielle Montgomery, School Nurse, as our point of contact. She can be reached at 217‐444‐1603 or MontgomeryD@danville118.org.
We hope to return to in‐person learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. More information will be communicated if any status changes take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.