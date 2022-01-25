Danville District 118 schools have canceled classes for Wednesday because of dangerously low temperatures and wind chills.
In a prepared statement, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said: "We have received a wind chill advisory that has been consistent since this morning. Tomorrow, we are expecting frigid weather and we are down 7 bus drivers. This is a dangerous combination for our students waiting outside at the bus stop and for those walking to school. With this information, it is necessary to have a weather related school closing tomorrow."
