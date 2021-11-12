DANVILLE — In addition to already talked about expansions to Kenneth D. Bailey Academy and Northeast Elementary Magnet School for additional classrooms and new gyms, with school district COVID-19 relief funds, a number of security upgrades to Danville High School also are proposed, including portable metal detectors.
Danville School District 118 school board members continued discussions at a special meeting earlier this week on how the district will spend its approximately $31.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
Repurposing Garfield Elementary School, and demolishing the former Cannon Elementary School also are on the list.
School district officials put together a Facilities Plan Power Point presentation after seeking public input on the spending of the coronavirus money, and reviewing parent and staff meeting recommendations.
School district goals include: high quality learning and instruction, increase the number of students in attendance and promote a student-centered system of management and operations.
Funding plans include:
- Kenneth D. Bailey Academy school expansion. Expand alternative program to grades 5 and 6. Eight additional classrooms. New gymnasium. Additional restrooms and office space. Estimated cost: $7.6 million. Estimated costs includes HVAC upgrades.
- Northeast Elementary Magnet School expansion. Two additional classrooms. New gymnasium and music room. Additional restrooms and office space. Estimated cost: $7.8 million, which also includes HVAC upgrades.
- Districtwide HVAC upgrades. Southwest Elementary bid Feb. 2021 -- project started in May 2021 and still waiting on new chiller. Currently using temporary chiller. Danville High School -- received chiller bids, with the board approving a total bid of $303,568 from Venture Mechanical. Update exhaust system for welding shop to be completed in May 2022. South View Upper Elementary-- bid Jan. 2022 to replace HVAC system. Mark Denman Elementary and North Ridge Middle School -- bid in 2022/2023 to replace HVAC systems. Liberty Elementary -- bid in 2022-2023 to replace three multi-zone HVAC units. Estimated cost: $17,305,976.
- Danville High School: in-process auditorium upgrades to lighting, sound and stage rigging systems (funding from district and Danville Public School Foundation). Auditorium needed repairs and restore of seating, and painting. This also would be district funding. "1972 addition" -- HVAC upgrade, science labs, innovation lab (old library) and learning commons. Estimated cost: $7.5 million, including HVAC upgrades. Some district funding would be used in addition to Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Also in the 1972 addition -- health clinic working with Carle and OSF and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, paid primarily by the foundation. DHS main building -- food science lab, with an estimated cost of $540,000 to be paid with district funds. Tuck pointing of west side of building. The plan is to do entire high school in sections. Concrete football bleachers. Concrete has deteriorated beyond repair. It's past its end of life. It's created safety hazards. The tunnels will need attention as well before both become unsafe to use. Resurface all-weather track. The track is peeling and bubbling up in many areas causing a hazard to athletes. Existing track has reached its end of life.
- A DHS security audit was completed in Feb. 2020. Recommendations completed: perimeter landscaping improvements, added and upgraded exterior lighting, added door alarms and panic buttons with exterior strobes, issued distinctive staff ID badges/FOBs, revised building access hours and upgraded camera system. Recommendation items to be done: add additional cameras throughout building, upgrade majority of analog cameras to digital cameras, add an additional camera server to increase recording retention and accommodate additional cameras, and add networking equipment to support new camera equipment. Estimated cost: $84,000. Additional security measures: portable metal detectors, $20,544; Skyward positive attendance system (PASS), $77,560; clear backpack program, $24,000; smart vape detectors, $15,000; random wand security checks and random K-9 security checks. Estimated cost: $137,104. Additional security measures: recommendations needed on an enhance electronic access system, expand to include all interior doors, centrally mange access to classroom, adds lockdown capabilities. Estimated cost: $225,000.
- Edison Elementary School: tuckpointing, several areas were repaired during the 2019 window replacement/HVAC project.
- Other information: Warehouse -- $1 desk day for public (liability release required). New student chairs and desks, and new educator chairs, desks and podiums are coming.
- Direction needed on Cannon Elementary demolition. Cannon was declared unsafe for occupancy in 2015. Deterioration has continued. Cannon is a safety and liability for the district. Since Cannon is an unoccupied building, historically, only one property/casualty insurance carrier has been willing to provide coverage for the building. Estimated demo cost: $475,000.
- Direction needed on Garfield Elementary: health, life, safety repairs to the school are likely cost-prohibitive; updated costs to replace windows, plumbing, HVAC, and comply with code requirements are projected at $13 million. District officials have a few ideas on repurposing Garfield. One discussion has taken place with Urbana’s Cunningham Children’s Home’s CIRCLE Academy to give Garfield to them and create a partnership for children with behavioral and emotional challenges, according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
