DANVILLE — Six teachers, five teaching assistants, 10 food service employees and three custodians were not allowed to work starting Monday in Danville School District 118 due to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
These are teachers and staff who are not vaccinated and not wanting to be regularly tested.
The school district covered classes with external and internal substitutes, according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
Northeast Elementary Magnet School is now on its three-week fall break. School resumes Oct. 18.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last month that kindergarten through 12th grade teachers, higher education employees, college students, and all healthcare providers are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Vaccination remains our strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones to restore post-pandemic life to our communities,” Pritzker stated.
If school staff don't get vaccinated or submit to at least weekly COVID-19 testing, they're not able to enter a school building.
North Ridge Middle School Teacher Taryn Owens sent her students and their parents an electronic letter Monday about her absence.
She gave permission to share it through the Commercial-News.
"To my students (and their parents), I want you all to know how much I care about each and every one of you. I have given my entire life to North Ridge as both a teacher and a coach for the last six years and in the district for 10 years. Today the district administration would not allow me (or several of my fellow district teachers) to work. I am not leaving you on my own will and I plan to fight every day until I can return to you at school. I have no idea how long this will take. It breaks my heart not to be at school. In the meantime, I want you to know that I am thinking of you daily. If you need anything just ask, and please remember how much I care for each of you. You are stronger than you know and capable of anything that you put your mind to!"
Owens teaches 8th grade algebra MATS (Motivating Academically Talented Students) and 8th grade pre-algebra. She's also a softball and volleyball coach.
In addition, Owens is among the plaintiffs in a local court order being sought in Vermilion County Circuit Court against the vaccine mandate. A hearing is on Friday.
Last week, Geddis said if numerous teachers weren't allowed to be in schools due to the state mandate, it could lead to the school district not having enough staff for classes and possibly having to have an emergency day, closure.
If the school district doesn’t comply with the vaccine mandate, the district can lose state recognition, funding is lost, students can’t participate in Illinois High School Association sports and high school diplomas mean nothing, Geddis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.