With a winter storm bearing down on east-central Illinois, Danville School District 118 has declared two weather-related Emergency Days for Wednesday and Thursday.
Schools will be closed both days for students and staff, and the district will be closed as well.
In a message to the school community, Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated that weather conditions will be monitored. If temperatures are as hazardous as predicted for Friday, the district will use on e-learning day on Friday. The decision will be made by Thursday afternoon. Students and families are asked to be prepared with all resources necessary for an e-learning day on Friday
The restof Geddis' message is as follows:
"In the interim, here is some additional information to help clarify the difference between the days available to us in these situations:
"Adaptive Pause Days- These days are only available for COVID related issues with the blessing of a number of State agencies.
"Once we are faced with a large number of COVID related cases, I call the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD). the Regional Office of Education(ROE) who has to get the blessing of the State Board of Education. Once that is received, the ROE will let me know we are approved to implement an Adaptive Pause. On January 5th, 6th , and Jan 7th, we were charged with using 3 Adaptive Pause days. These days are not added to the end of the calendar.
"Emergency Days- These days are available only when a condition the district deems as an emergency exists and determines to close all district school buildings.
"Emergency Days must be made up prior to the end of the school year. If we use Emergency Days on Wednesday and Thursday, we will have used 3 of the 5 Emergency days available to us for the entire school year.
"E-Learning Days- E-learning days can only be used in lieu of a scheduled emergency day and are limited to the minimum number of emergency days in the approved school calendar (five).
"This option existed in statute prior to the pandemic, and we are not required to add these days to the end of the calendar. If we use an E- Learning day on Friday, we will have used 2 of the 5 E-Learning days available to us for the entire school year.
"This is only the first week of February and we continue to work around Covid related exposures and staffing issues. I hope this helps illustrate the need to be careful when deciding which days are the best fit for our district."
