Earlier this week, the Danville Election Commission and Vermilion County Clerk’s Office saw another presidential election year of record-setting numbers for early voting.
Four years ago, in the last presidential election, there were about 2,200 early Danville voters, not including newly registered voters. So far for the Nov. 3 election, the Danville Election Commission has seen more than 2,875 early in-person voters and had processed 1,660 vote-by-mail ballots.
There are about 17,000 registered voters in Danville, which means a voter turnout so far of about 27 percent.
In Vermilion County, voter turnout already is about 20 percent.
The Vermilion County Clerk’s Office has seen more than 3,160 in-person voters. Officials mailed 3,400 ballots and have gotten about 2,500 back.
Of the 29,787 active registered voters, the county has received 5,789 ballots back so far.
“We broke our record Tuesday afternoon,” said Lindsay Light, chief deputy county clerk/supervisor of elections.
Voter turnout for the 2012 and 2016 elections were about 60 percent in Danville and about 70 percent in Vermilion County.
The 2016 election saw about 2,900 early county voter ballots, plus 984 vote-by-mail ballots. 2012 saw 1,531 early county ballots, with 463 ballots mailed in.
Light said she wants to remind voters that if they have a vote-by-mail ballot and want to instead vote in person, to bring the vote-by-mail ballot with them to their polling place, to surrender it.
Those in the county who’ve voted by mail can see on the website vercounty.org if their ballot was received. Light said they’re updating the list every few days.
Also, she said they’ve had questions about the tax question on the ballot. It is the constitutional amendment, the first question on the ballot.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye said they are seeing 200 to 225 early voters a day.
“We are swamped most of the time” Delhaye said. “This is record turnout. We surpassed both numbers of vote-by-mail and early voting.”
She said the office receives phone calls from people asking if they’ll have to wait an hour or more to vote, such as long lines seen on television in big cities.
Delhaye tells them if there is a wait, it’s not that long. The most she’s counted in line is nine people to vote at the election commission office in the lower level of the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St. Early voting for Vermilion County voters is on the first floor of the administration building.
While election officials have seen regular longtime voters, they’ve also seen first-time voters. Delhaye said they clap for the first-time voters and congratulate them.
“We’re seeing an influx of young people,” Delhaye said, adding that she also knows of at least a handful of first-time voters. “It’s just wonderful.”
She said the first-time voters are excited and nervous.
Also for the first time, the Danville Election Commission office will be open on Election Day, same as the polling places, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people to vote. At the election commission office, people can vote from any precinct.
“We’re geared up for that. We don’t know what to expect,” Delhaye said about Election Day voting numbers. “It’s hard to tell.”
Delhaye and Light said some die-hard voters want to vote at their polling place on Election Day.
A Danville resident who needs to register to vote can do so at a polling place and vote at the same time.
Light said voters outside of Danville in Vermilion County can still register at the county clerk’s office.
“We’ve registered quite a few new voters,” she said, adding too that they’ve had some people who have never voted and wanted to vote in this election.
She said they’ve also seen families vote together, and some couples have made early voting a date night, to vote and get dinner.
Early voting continues 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to noon at the Danville Election Commission, and also at both offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Light said there are some additional COVID-19 protections with this election, compared to the spring. There will be plexiglass between the judges and voters. They also will wipe down ballot tables, pens, booths, the walls and sanitize everything.
There also will be “an overabundance of hand sanitizer,” but Light said they do not require voters wear masks because of constitutional rights.
“Voters won’t be turned away for no masks,” she said, but added they will have masks available for those who want one.
“We’re taking every possible precaution we can,” Light said, adding they want everyone to feel comfortable and as close to normal when voting.
Delhaye too said they have additional cleaning processes in place, as with the spring election due to COVID-19. They will be wiping tables and pens; and providing gloves, masks and face shields, sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer pumps.
“We’re very diligent...,” she said.
Light and Delhaye said they’ve had some older election judges take a doctor’s advice or decide to sit this election out due to COVID-19.
Election night results will begin to be posted as election judges bring in the results to download. Results will be on the Danville Election Commission website danvillevotes.com and also the county clerk’s website at vercounty.org.
Regular updates are expected, with Light saying the end of the night will see the bigger jump in election result numbers when the early voting and vote-by-mail ballots are added in.
Light said if there are more volumes of voters on Election Day, it could take election judges a little longer to check everything that night.
“We try to stay on top of things,” Light added about any Election Day issues.
She said it also takes some election judges, such as in Hoopeston and Rankin, a little longer to get results to the office.
“I think we are prepared,” Delhaye said, adding that they hope for no major bumps in the road with the election. “I feel good.”
