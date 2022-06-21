DANVILLE — When aldermen last discussed elected official salaries four years ago, they considered salaries of mayor, treasurer, aldermen and adding a part-time mayor salary in the event a referendum passed to go to a full-time city manager and part-time mayor form of city government The public voted down the referendum.
The full-time mayor and treasurer salaries had been the same since 2011. Aldermen pay also hasn't changed for more than 16 years.
Some aldermen four years ago agreed that the salaries should stay in line with usual 3 percent city employee increases. A couple others four years ago had suggested $2,000 increases a year for the mayor, which would have brought the salary up to $81,000.
Aldermen in 2018 approved the salaries of: $75,000 for full-time mayor, up from $73,000, for the first year and frozen at $75,000 the next three years to 2022; $45,000 for city treasurer, up from $43,500, for the first year and then frozen to 2022; and leaving the aldermen pay the same at $225 a month.
Due to the mayor's and other elected officials' duties, aldermen now are supporting salary increases, with the biggest jump for mayor, prior to the April 3, 2023 election.
The Danville City Council tonight will consider setting elected official's salaries for 2023-2027.
The city council's Public Works Committee voted 7-0 in favor of recommending the salary increases last week.
For mayor, treasurer and 14 aldermen, who serve four-year terms, and with seven aldermen elected in 2023 and the other seven elected in 2025, salaries must be set by ordinance for elected officers "at least 180 days before the beginning of the terms of the officers whose compensation is to be fixed," according to city ordinance. The new terms run May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2027.
The mayor's salary would increase from $75,000 to $95,000 the first year, $105,000 the second year, $115,000 for the third year and $125,000 the fourth year.
The city treasurer's salary would increase from $45,000 to $50,000 the first year, $55,000 the second year, $60,000 the third year and $65,000 the fourth year.
Alderman pay would increase from $225 a month to $300 a month, or $3,600 a year for each of the four years.
No alderperson shall receive a salary for any year in which he or she is receiving a pension benefit from Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
Ward 7 Alderman and Vice Mayor Bob Iverson proposed the salary increases. He said he started working on the proposal some time back and got encouragement from Ward 5 Alderman and Public Works Committee Chairman Mike Puhr to look further into it.
"The mayor's position, I think, is way underfunded considering the responsibilities and demands of the job. We pay the mayor's position in Danville basically like it was a part-time job. It's not. Responsibilities are every day, 24 hours a day. The demands for the mayor of Danville are always increasing because of state and federal demands, natural disasters, demolitions... economic swings and hey, even a pandemic ..." Iverson said.
Iverson said the mayor is paid "far less" than other professionals in Danville. The salary is way below where it should be, he said.
He said aldermen have been adjusting the city's budget to "keep good people by offering good wages." He thinks the same should be done for the mayor and treasurer's positions.
Iverson said it's not a vote about a specific mayor or treasurer.
"This is not a Rickey Williams issue one way or another. I think the mayor has done a commendable job but that's not what this is about," he said.
This is the mayor, treasurer and aldermen for the future, he said.
The first year will be the hardest and biggest jump because the salary started low, he added of the mayor salary. The other years are smaller increases.
"This is just common courtesy," Iverson said about the jobs they've done, and they should be compensated for.
