DANVILLE — Attempting to address possible future gambling expansions and allow more locations, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved, by a 13-0 vote, a text amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for definitions and uses.
City officials have said this is in anticipation for when the Illinois General Assembly does further expansion of gaming activity that would be regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board.
Casino is added to the definitions, defined as: “A facility with a main floor level of at least 10,000 contiguous square feet that is authorized by the Illinois Gaming Board to conduct gambling games pursuant to the Illinois Gaming Act.”
Casino also is added to the table of zoning district uses in B-3 general business and I-2 general industrial zoning districts. Off-street parking spaces required: 1/400 square feet of floor area.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said other gambling forms might include greater or an unlimited numbers of video gambling terminals, expanded off-track betting parlors (OTB), expanded college and professional sports wagering, or a combination of these and other possible forms of gambling.
He said casino developer Danville Development might want to have a limited satellite casino with only slot machines or other gaming.
The amendment means casino-type activity could be located in other B-3 and I-2 zoning districts other than the ones located on the city’s southeast side, such as the Stoney Creek area and East Fairchild Street in terms of I-2 districts, and along U.S. 150 but south of the North Gilbert and Main streets intersection in terms of B-3 districts.
"Illinois has a history of expanding all kinds of gaming," Simon said.
Simon said the amendment doesn't create any new restrictions on property use in B-3 and I-2 zoning districts, but would increase the number of uses permitted in order to expand opportunities for future economic development. The city's not eliminating uses or confining them, he said.
"We are proposing permitted uses in those two zoning districts," he said.
Simon also addressed a letter that some aldermen received from Mervis Industries' attorneys regarding this action impacting the current casino lawsuit and it could propagate more litigation.
Simon said Mervis heirs are trying to wear the city down, and the current litigation continues on the city's rezoning vote regarding the site where the casino is now being constructed, which is not a site owned by the Mervises as originally proposed.
"Mervis Industries is doing everything they can to shut down construction of the casino," Simon said, adding that he doesn't find their argument has merit, but it's up to the judge.
Simon said the zoning amendment the city council approved Tuesday night isn't proposed to benefit any casino and it's designed without having a negative impact on any property use to expand opportunities.
The council learned that the city's zoning administrator Logan Cronk was absent from the meeting due to attending a conference in Oklahoma to get more brownfield grant funding for contaminated properties for development.
In audience comments Tuesday night, the council heard from residents about: a tall grass code violation; if the city has money for the elected officials' salary raises, with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. saying the city won't be increasing taxes or fees for the raises; and a community concert Aug. 27 at the Danville Rescue Mission and the mission's need for an air conditioner, which the city is trying to help with an electrical upgrade.
The council also heard from Quinn Adamowski, regional advocacy manager with Landmarks Illinois, asking the city to seek a request for proposals to develop Bresee Tower.
Adamowski said Bresee Tower has been in the group's orbit for the last 10 yeas since it was placed on the group's endangered buildings list. The group supports preservation and saving old structures.
He said their interest is in the tower itself, and now that the city has control over it, they could make the case "it has a better future ahead of it if you want it to."
He said he looked at the building up close on Tuesday and "it is not in as bad shape as you think."
He said he understands there are interior and exterior condition concerns, but there remains an opportunity to save it.
"You have a lot of great historical resources, this could be a cornerstone along with the Fischer Theare," Adamowski said.
He said he's not asking the city to save it or dump a lot of money into it, but ask the question: is there anybody out there who would have interest in redeveloping this property?
Adamowski said it can be a major centerpiece of Danville's downtown.
"It's a stunning structure," he added.
Many communities don't have a building like this, and other cities are trying to repurpose buildings if they can.
He added that Landmarks Illinois is here to help.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
- Elected officials' salary raises. Aldermen voted 9-4, with alderwoman Eve Ludwig absent, to increase the mayor salary from $75,000 to $95,000 the first year starting next year, $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,000 the fourth year. Aldermen voting against it were Mike Puhr, Rick Strebing, Tricia Teague and Heidi Wilson. Aldermen were initially looking at up to a $125,00 salary. For city treasurer, the salary will increase from $45,000 to $50,000 the first year, $55,000 the second year, $60,000 the third year and $65,000 the fourth year. Aldermen voted 13-0 on the treasurer's salary increases. For alderman pay, it will increase from $225 a month to $350 a month, or $4,200 a year for each of the four years for aldermen elected in 2023 and 2025. Aldermen voting against the aldermen salary increase: Robert Williams, Brenda Brown, Puhr, Strebing and Carolyn Wands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.