DANVILLE — Newly hired non-union city of Danville employees, excluding department heads, now can live within 45 miles of the city's limits, including in Indiana.
The Danville City Council approved the change, from a five-mile radius, Tuesday night with a 10-2 vote. Aldermen Brenda Brown and Mike Puhr voted against it; alderman Darren York was absent due to a family emergency; and there remains a Ward 6 vacancy on the council.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said 45 miles allows employees to get to work and city emergencies within an hour.
The ordinance changes also removed the annual residency contribution fee, for city employees who live outside city limits but within the radius. The fee replaced property tax payments.
Williams gave aldermen a list of residency requirements in other cities, towns and villages, such as Bismarck, Catlin, Champaign, Urbana, Bloomington, Normal, Springfield, Kankakee, Quincy, Watseka, Oakwood, Rantoul and Tuscola.
The majority have no residency restrictions and no fee.
Williams added about city of Danville unions, "all have requested similar."
"I would love it if everybody lives in the city," Williams said, but he said in today's world, it's not practical, especially with Danville's decreasing population.
He said Danville is missing out on high-quality candidates for open jobs, with some positions being unfilled for years.
Williams said as much as he doesn't like the change, he wants residents to receive the best city services possible.
In other business, the council approved:
- A five-year utility billing printer maintenance contract with DTI Office Solutions with a monthly $535.75 base charge. City sewer customers will see the new storm and sanitary sewer fee with city billing starting in November.
- Authorizing a decreased budget amendment for a new fire reporting system.
- Reimbursing Aqua Illinois $65,679 for the abandonment of the sanitary sewer at the Lake Vermilion dam and amending the city’s budget.
- Accepting a $47,693 proposal from Cross Construction for paving a portion of Winter Avenue from the east edge of the triangle at Winter/Denmark/Logan to the west edge Gilbert Street.
- An application for grant funds for streambank stabilization within the Lake Vermilion watershed.
- A one-year extension, at a cost of $18,875 with The Sidewell Co., for the city's environmental code enforcement software license agreement.
