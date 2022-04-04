DANVILLE — The Danville City Council tonight will act on a Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Project grant for a new downtown business.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The not to exceed $13,650 grant is to Shawn Davis, doing business as Fred & Ma LLC, for a new roof at 137 N. Vermilion St. City employee Ashton Greer, whose mother is Davis, is a manager and registered agent of Fred & Ma LLC but has provided documentation showing no financial ownership in the company.
Total investment would be $27,300 for a new roof.
Greer said the property will have a retail business in the front and First Place Coworking Space in the back.
She said they named it First Place because this is Greer and Davis’ first commercial investment and will be a place others can get their start.
Greer said they have some residential flipping experience.
She said she and her mom started a commercial property management company to invest in Danville and improve dilapidated structures.
The coworking space will be able to be rented, and will include a cafe and lounge area in addition to offices.
“It will have a dual purpose,” Greer said of the retail and coworking space.
The building formerly was the Webster-Heskett-Mauerman insurance agency.
They will be completing renovations through the summer, and hope to open in August or September.
Also at the city council meeting, aldermen will hear a presentation by the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation.
In other business, the council will consider:
Authorizing a fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendment for the city’s public affairs budget. Due to the larger expense of paying public works staff overtime to assist with First Friday events, the community relations division is requesting to add a part-time professional intern to assist at Friday Fridays and city events. The person would be paid $18 an hour, for 15-20 hours a week. Additional First Friday revenue from sponsorships, registrations and vendor fees are covering the $15,000
- cost.
A
- pproving the appointment of Dylan Haun to the David S. Palmer Arena Board. His term would expire April 2025.
- Amending city code pertaining to public petitions, communications and audience comments. Corp. Counsel James Simon said in giving more citizens the opportunity to speak at a city committee or council meeting, and according to city code, the public has a three-minute limit to speak. That limit isn’t always enforced. Simon said somebody can get left out. The city code amendment clarifies the limitations on how long public members can speak. Part of the language changes state “public comment is not a time to debate or otherwise engage in discussions with other members of the public, members of the city council or members of a city council committee unless initiated by a council or committee member.” Also, “speakers will not be permitted to yield any portion of their speaking time to another person” and “public comments shall be conducted in a civil manner and shall not include threatening, defamatory or profane language.” Written communications also can be provided to the city clerk at the start of a meeting, prior to the person or city official reading the comments. Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson at last month’s public services committee meeting referenced a recent situation where Danville Area Community College President Stephen Nacco was not allowed to speak later in a meeting, about the Three Kings of Peace, due to him being late. Iverson asked about an alderman giving time to an audience member to speak during a meeting. This still would fall under the time limits. Simon said an alderman could ask the committee chairman or mayor if they’ll entertain a motion to extend the discussion time. A motion could be put on the floor to give more time to the speaker, but Simon said he strongly recommends against that, with some audience members possibly getting more time than others. “It is the time for the community to provide input and If they can’t provide input in three minutes, then maybe what they ought to do is contact the mayor or the chairman...,” Simon said about scheduling a presentation for whatever it is they want to speak about. Simon added, “if council members are now deferring throughout the meet
ing to others to speak, it pretty much has the propensity of creating chaos. The meetings need to be orderly.” He said they have a lot of important business at every meeting they consider whether it’s a committee or council meeting.
