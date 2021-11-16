DANVILLE — The Danville City Council voted 9-2 Tuesday night to allow a second cannabis dispensary to open in the city.
Alderman Mike Puhr said one of the city's goals was to not allow cannabis dispensaries near residences, schools and churches, and they're continuing with that.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city has seen about $100,000 a month in revenue from Sunnyside and will see that revenue increase with the new dispensary.
"I believe that we should support it. It's an economic issue," Williams said, adding that if the dispensary opens in Tilton, for example, the city could still deal with issues but not see any revenue from the dispensary.
The special-use permit is for Seven Point of Illinois LLC of Northbrook, Ill., to open an adult-use cannabis dispensary in Lot 1 of the subdivision at 388 Eastgate Drive. This is the lot closest to Econo Lodge, now used for parking and owned by Danville Hospitality LLC and Joe Patel.
The council also approved amending the city’s zoning code to comply with state law to allow one qualifying applicant or Social Equity Justice involved lottery winner to locate within 1,500 feet of an early approval adult-use site.
Aldermen voting against both were Brenda Brown and Eve Ludwig. Aldermen Sherry Pickering and Heidi Pertell were absent, and the council has one vacancy.
Construction on the dispensary could start in the spring around March 1. The store will have in-store products and online ordering. Hours are to be around 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Danville's first cannabis dispensary. Sunnyside Danville opened in May 2020, nearby at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
In other business, the council postponed voting on solid waste collection fines for overflowing Toters or Toters left out. Property owners could receive a $10 ticket for a first violation, $25 ticket for a second violation and $250 ticket for third and subsequent violations. A notice of violation also is proposed to be sent to property owners in cases of rental properties.
Alderwoman Carolyn Wands said people are being negligent about their garbage, and the city needs to do something.
"I'm tired of the town looking like people don't care," she said, adding that sometimes it's not intentional.
The council heard from landlords concerned about the fines.
The council Tuesday night also heard from the Three Kings of Peace and others asking for city support for the Three Kings' new proposed mentoring center.
The city council also approved:
- Appointing Harsha Gurujal to the Vermilion Housing Authority, Charmaine Hickman to the Danville Public Library Board, Sandy Calhoun to the Historic Preservation Commission, Prashant Sethi to the Human Relations Commission and Tammy Wilson to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- An asbestos abatement contract and a demolition contract for the former Danville Township building at 101 W. North St. The $99,985 asbestos abatement contract is with Midwest Service Group. The $58,500 demolition contract is with Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC. Demolition could start early December, and debris loaded out by Christmas time. Danville Township is giving $50,000 toward the demolition.
- Appropriating $1.025 million in motor fuel tax funds for reconstruction of Madison Street from Chandler to Robinson streets for the Carle at the Riverfront project.
- Rejecting a bid for a homelessness support project through the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund. It was for work at the Danville Rescue Mission, with bids exceeding project cost estimates and budgeted funds. Bids will be sought again just to address the heating issue.
- Health insurance with Health Alliance, and an agreement extension with Benefit Planning Consultants Inc. for flexible spending program and Cobra requirements.
- Amending the contract for 2021 crack sealing due to the cost coming in at $156,943 instead of $142,501 with Freehill Asphalt Inc.
- Repurchasing 416 Grant St., 1201 Chandler St., 606 Sherman St., 1135 Robinson St. and 707 Sheridan St. for the city’s side lot program, after Habitat for Humanity didn’t use the properties through a grant program.
- A $64,885 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for Harrison Park Golf Course Pro Shop and cart barn exterior improvements.
- Authorizing a two-year agreement with FOREUP for a new point-of-sale system for Harrison Park Golf Course.
- Applying for a $5,000 Illinois Department of Public Health EMS assistance fund grant for EMS supplies for the fire department; and increasing legal funds for Bresee Tower's demolition and arbitration cases.
