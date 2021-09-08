DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved several position and salary changes as part of some city divisions being reorganized.
The council voted 12-0 to amend the wage administration chart and amend various funds in the city's fiscal year 2021-2022 budget pertaining to the reorganization. There was no public discussion of the changes, after the city council discussed them in closed session. Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands was absent and there's a vacancy in Ward 6.
Removed from action at the start of the meeting was a resolution approving a side agreement with Laborer's Local 703 clerical bargaining unit.
As part of the restructure changes, the finance division is seeing the largest expense increase of approximately $100,000. The fire division is seeing about $31,000 in increased expenses, and the public works department about $40,000 more in expenses.
To offset the costs: position eliminations and changes, and $308,000 in early retirement incentives paid off early.
Changes made with the public works, police, fire and finance departments restructure:
- City Engineer Sam Cole's salary increased from $119,646 to $135,000.
- Two Deputy Police Chiefs are created (the police department previously had deputy directors) with salary range of $94,000 to $112,000. The positions will be funded at $102,766.
- Office and Training Manager is created with a salary range of $45,000 to $65,000. The position will be funded at $55,000.
- Evidence Manager is renamed to Evidence and Training Manager with an updated salary range of $38,000 to $62,000. The position will be funded at $50,000.
- Technical Services Manager will be eliminated.
- Administrative Manager will be created with a salary range of $70,000 to $82,000. The position will be funded at $70,000.
- Operations Manager will be created with a salary range of $65,000 to $80,000. The position will be funded at $72,500.
- The position of Superintendent of Parks & Public Property will be renamed to Parks and Public Properties Manager.
- Construction and Maintenance Manager in Public Works is renamed Operations Administrator.
- Deputy Comptroller will be funded at a salary of $65,000.
- Eliminated public safety secretary, to become full-time fire department secretary. Salary range is $31,445 to $47,168. Position funded at $37,820.
- Program Compliance Coordinator is renamed to Demolition Manager.
- Evidence, Data and Grants Specialist is created with the salary range of $28,000 to $48,000. The position will be funded at $38,000.
- The two new Billing and Collection Specialists, for the city in October starting sewer and other billing, will be created. Salary range is $30,000 to $41,000. The positions will be funded at $35,500.
- The salary of accounts receivable administrator is increased to $42,323 from $34,459.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved:
- A water usage reporting agreement with Aqua Illinois Inc. due to the city's upcoming sewer billing. Cole said they want to get regular accurate information, such as if someone's running a business out of a residence. The city must pay an annual subscription fee of 50 cents per premises, in addition to a consumption reporting fee of 30 cents per premises reported on per reading/reporting frequency.
- Authorizing purchase of 28 properties through the Vermilion County Trustee through the tax sale, with the minimum bid price of $750 each and $50 recording fee. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said properties with structures will be added to the city's demo list based on their priority.
- Amending the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for the Community Development Block Grant Fund.
- Amending city code pertaining to bicycle disposal after 90 days without notice or offer at auction if no owner is located or ownership not claimed. This would exclude property as evidence, a bicycle with a city registration in which the owner is known or any bicycle reported stolen in which the bicycle would be returned.
- Authorizing purchase of a 2019 Ford Explorer police vehicle from Jo Watt Police Cars in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. and disposal of an unused 2008 Ford Expedition police vehicle. The police vehicle to be replaced would be traded in for $4,000 to go toward the purchase price. The purchase price after trade in would not exceed $20,500, not including special emergency equipment up-fitting.
- Amending city code pertaining to fire prevention, requiring a copy of the insurance certificate for a fireworks display from the operator for a minimum of $1 million of liability coverage per occurrence if the event is on private property or a minimum of $5 million of liability coverage per occurrence which names the city as an additional insured if the event is on city property.
- Authorizing a total $78,000 (or $26,000 to each fund) budget amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2022 storm and sanitary sewer, solid waste and general fund budgets for the billing and collections upfront costs for the city to take over sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fee billing.
- Purchasing safety training and compliance software from Velocity EHS of Chicago for $25,470 and authorizing a budget amendment in the finance budget.
- Enacting and adopting a supplement to the city code of ordinances.
- Authorizing a $5,546 budget amendment, of $12,325 in increased revenue, for the city's portion of Azavar Government Solutions identifying entities within city corporate limits whose sales tax was not being attributed to the city.
