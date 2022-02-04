DANVILLE — After the Danville City Council approved a new liquor license classification for delivery services, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. expects one immediate applicant.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night by a 12-2 vote, with aldermen Robert Williams and Carolyn Wands voting against it, approved a new PD liquor license classification for delivery services to deliver alcoholic beverages.
Also as part of the changes, the Class Z liquor license classification for My Brothers Liquor also is removed. They’ve changed to a Class P license for a packaged liquor establishment.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city can’t prohibit alcohol delivery due to state law.
“It’s not something we can control or stop,” he said.
He said the city can only provide restrictions and requirements, such as requiring persons 21 years of age and older to deliver and receive the liquor.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $550 fire department budget amendment for repairs on a fire personnel’s private vehicle that was damaged with a fire hose.
- Amending city code pertaining to the city’s administrative adjudication to allow more than five days, but less than 35 days, for a hearing officer’s findings, decision and order.
Purchasing 1,098 95-gallon solid waste containers from Schafer Inc. of Charlotte, N.C., for $63,684 plus a $4,986 delivery fee; and authorizing a $32,000 budget amendment for the purchase.
