DANVILLE — There will be three new businesses in Danville with video gaming licenses.
With a 10-2 vote, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved increasing video gaming licenses in the city from 30 to 33.
Aldermen voting against it were Carolyn Wands and Jim Poshard. Two aldermen were absent, Mike O'Kane and Heidi Wilson (formerly Heidi Pertell).
Alderwoman Sharon Pickering said she didn't want to set a precedent but wants to support business. She wants to see, as Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has suggested, classifications for video game licenses in the future as the city does for liquor licenses and certain types of businesses. City officials plan those classifications when the ordinances are rewritten this year.
Williams said the increase of video gaming licenses takes care of three businesses which already have their state gaming licenses and that were on the city's waiting list.
The three businesses seeking city video gaming licenses are: The Big Easy restaurant and banquet center at 310 Bryan Ave.; Stroud Liquors and the BP gas station, both on South Gilbert Street.
In other business, the council:
- Amended city code pertaining to compensation of municipal employees: renaming risk manager to human resources and risk manager with a salary of $55,000 (was $49,860); renaming grants and planning manager to community development administrator with a salary of $77,504 (was $63,000); and increasing the public works director salary to $104,004 (was $87,977), city comptroller salary to $95,684 (was $81,600), corporation counsel to $104,004 (was $100,000), public transportation director to $77,504 (was $74,665), mass transit maintenance and facilities supervisor to $58,384 (was $50,000), mass transit operations supervisor to $58,384 (was $52,532), and mass transit street supervisor to $52,545 (was $49,416), finance manager to $52,545 (was $50,193), payroll and personnel manager to $52,545 (was $45,101), mass transit office manager to $45,446 (was $39,704), deputy clerk to $39,307 (was $35,772), rehabilitation specialist to $48,867 (was $41,487), legal department secretary (two positions) to $48,867 (was $41,149 and $43,984 ) and remaining non-union positions increased to 3 percent salary increase effective May 1, 2022.
- Approved a $3,400 budget amendment for the legal department to acquire a laptop for the assistant city attorney.
- Authorized an $8,000 police department budget amendment for online training expenses for the deputy chiefs.
- Approved an intergovernmental agreement between Danville School District 118 and the Danville Police Department for School Resource Officers.
- Heard from audience members Randy Osgood about allowing trailer parking at residences; Doug Ahrens about seeking proposals on city American Rescue Plan Act funds and considering using that funding to lower city government costs for future generations; and Jerry Hawker about waiving sewer insurance for vacant buildings and city buildings needing to be open during the lunch hours for billing customers.
- Heard Rev. Frank McCullough request about $445,000 in ARPA funds for the Three Kings of Peact Mentoring Center proposed at Garfield Park. He said the first phase for the east building is estimated at $500,000 for stabilization and renovation costs. The second phase, west building, for training is estimated at $239,000. He said State Sen. Scott Bennett has said he'd be able to allocate $195,000 for the project, and State Rep. Mike Marron has said he could allocate $100,000.
- Heard that tree removal service on Denmark Road was pushed back this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.