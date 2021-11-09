DANVILLE — Every day a solid waste container is left out after a garbage collection day, property owners could receive a $10 ticket for a first violation, $25 ticket for a second violation and $250 ticket for third and subsequent violations.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving the new ticket penalties. The full city council will act on the penalties next week.
City ordinance states Toters must be removed by midnight of solid waste collection days.
“That’s the only way you’re going to get attention, get in people’s pocketbooks,” said Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane said something needs to get people’s attention.
“People are getting lazy,” he said about seeing upward of 85 Toters left out after one recent count.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering said she’s seen someone with a Toter out for two months. They will not follow this or pay a fine, she said.
Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said these penalties added to the city’s solid waste collection ordinance will allow for more enforcement with fines.
Carpenter said the goal isn’t to make money for the city.
“The ultimate goal is to get people to comply with regulations,” he said.
It’s a progressive fine-type system over a year. The property owner, or landlord, will get a warning before any fine tickets are given, Carpenter said.
He said the tickets will resemble parking tickets and will be yellow. Tags will be able to be attached to containers. City code enforcement and sold waste employees will be able to issue tickets.
The committee Tuesday night also heard from Corp. Counsel James Simon.
An increase of about $100,000 in city legal fees include efforts to ramp up court processes to get court authority to direct the owners or allow the city to demolish Bresee Tower.
Simon told aldermen the city hopes to have a demolition court order by the beginning of the city’s next fiscal year in May.
Simon said other city legal cost increases are due to a couple union contract arbitrations and the city hiring outside legal counsel with more arbitration expertise, and increased gas costs due to fuel increases and telephone costs with an additional person with environmental code enforcement. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserves.
Simon also reported the city is looking into new public works computer software for rental registration and code enforcement. First year start-up costs would be about $43,000, with annual costs thereafter around $22,000 a year, a little higher than the current software.
City officials said the software will pay for itself in two years by saving staff time.
The city council’s Public Works Committee also recommended approving:
- An asbestos abatement contract and a demolition contract for the former Danville Township building at 101 W. North St. The $99,985 asbestos abatement contract is with Midwest Service Group. The $58,500 demolition contract is with Owens Excavating and Trucking LLC. Demolition could start the first or second week of December, and debris loaded out by Christmas time. The city still will have to pay dump fees and be responsible for the backfill. The lot could become a parking or grass lot. Danville Township gave $50,000 to help with the demolition.
- Appropriating $1.025 million in motor fuel tax funds for reconstruction of Madison Street from Chandler to Robinson streets for the Carle at the Riverfront project.
- Rejecting a bid for a homelessness support project through the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund. It was for concrete and stairs, accessibility work for the Danville Rescue Mission and up-to-code heating and electrical in the building. The city received bids of $49,100 from Lipa of Indiana Inc. and $59,880 from Stealth Mode Construction Management LLC, both exceeding the project cost estimates and budgeted funds. Bids will be sought again just to address the heating issue.
- Authorizing an agreement for health insurance with Health Alliance, through Epic Insurance Midwest, and an agreement extension with Benefit Planning Consultants Inc. for flexible spending program and Cobra requirements. The city sought bids due to an 11.9 percent increase that would have occurred staying with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
- Amending the contract for 2021 crack sealing due to the cost coming in at $156,943 instead of $142,501 with Freehill Asphalt Inc.
- Re-purchasing 416 Grant St., 1201 Chandler St., 606 Sherman St., 1135 Robinson St. and 707 Sheridan St. for the city’s side lot program, after Habitat for Humanity didn’t use the properties through a grant program.
- A $64,885 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for Harrison Park Golf Course Pro Shop and cart barn exterior improvements.
- Authorizing a two-year agreement with FOREUP for a new point-of-sale system for Harrison Park Golf Course. The golf course will exchange two online tee time revenues per day for the fees involved in utilizing the point of sale, credit card system, email and website provided by FOREUP.
- Applying for a $5,000 Illinois Department of Public Health EMS assistance fund grant for EMS supplies for the fire department.
