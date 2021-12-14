DANVILLE — Danville aldermen Tuesday night recommended approving acceptance of the $750,000 three-year 2021 COPS hiring program grant for six new police officers.
The full city council will act on the grant next week.
The city’s portion would be $296,242, the first year; $376,152 the second year; and $386,293 the third year and $648,979, all the costs the fourth year, for six new police officers.
Police Chief Chris Yates said his intent after the four years is to figure out a way to maintain them, and possibly apply for the grant again.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said casino funds could be available then too to pay for the officers.
The police department hopes to send at least four probationary officers to academy training in January, with others on standby.
In other Danville City Council Public Works Committee action, the committee recommended applying for a $3 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant to improve downtown roads, sidewalks, lighting, drainage, sanitary sewer lining and other infrastructure, and also encourage investment in the downtown area.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the target area would be Madison Street on the north, Franklin Street on the west, Washington Avenue on the east and Main Street on the south.
A municipality isn't required to have a funding match to receive the grant, but it could help with the application, city officials said.
Cole said they still were putting together a project scope and cost estimates for the grant application. He said projects would exceed the $3 million maximum grant, but the city will put certain projects in the grant application and the city could use sewer funds or other money too.
"I don't have that information for you today," Cole said about all the grant details. The city council would act to accept the grant if the city was awarded it.
Cole said the goal of the grant is to assist in bringing back businesses, helping businesses impacted by COVID-19.
City officials said they've identified this area as a really competitive area for Danville.
One historic building the city continues to keep an eye on in saving downtown is the Adams Building.
The city already paid for emergency boarding up work, with costs for securing the building about $66,000, under a city emergency order, but aldermen approval was still needed.
Williams said glass was falling in front of building, in the front and back parking areas, and on adjacent buildings creating an immediate hazard.
The building isn't in use, with vagrants getting inside it, city officials said.
City officials said they hope to save the building.
The committee also heard from Williams about having fewer phone calls about the sewer bill changes. The next bill will have more information about where payments should go and different payment options, to make it clearer for customers.
Cole also told aldermen the city will be incurring costs to waterproof a shared wall of another building with a demolition at 617 N. Vermilion St., north of the former Milliken Dry Cleaners.
In other business, the committee recommended:
- Approving a $31,400 contract with Midwest Environmental Consulting Services Inc. for asbestos removal at the former Danville Township Building.
- Vacating a public utility easement at 266 Eastgate Drive, near AutoZone, at the request of Michael Mervis with Vermilion Development Inc. Cole said the easement is not being utilized, and it runs under a building.
- Requesting $400,000 in assistance from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for Brownfields sites. The city is still working on the former First Farmers Bank contaminated site at Vermilion and Fairchild streets with a 2017 grant.
- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the city and Laborer’s District Council and Laborers’ Local 703 clerical bargaining unit for certain reorganized positions in the union; and amending wages for those and temporary positions.
- Amending the fire division budget by $220,000, from city reserves for excess overtime due to COVID-19, extended off-duty sicknesses, on-duty injuries and new hires’ training requirements; and by $3,000 for additional cleaning and janitorial supplies. Fire Chief Don McMasters said they've exhausted the fire department overtime budget. He's had a significant rise in COVID-19 cases again, people out for long periods due to injuries and also retirements.
- Authorizing amendment of the city’s capital improvement budget by $9,442, with funds from the city’s reserves, for fire department vehicle tires and wheels, body repairs, and pre-emptive vehicle kits from Traffic Control Corp. The kits are to change traffic lights to green for fire department vehicles going through the intersections near Carle at the Riverfront. The city has to provide the pieces on the vehicle, Carle is only providing the traffic signal light devices. The city's $6,500 cost is to get the first two kits on the fire trucks, with more coming for the future.
- Approving termination of intergovernmental agreements as of April 29, 2022 with other villages and communities for the city to no longer handle their ordinance violation cases in court. Corp. Counsel James Simon said Danville has been handling 19 separate units of government. They've also had problems with being limited to 30 small claims cases in court. Simon said the city is slow in getting Danville cases on the docket, with some cases going back to 2004 in the city. The villages have not paid the city for the services. Collection rates of court costs also are 6-10 percent, Simon said. The city hasn't notified the villages yet to begin the transitionary process.
- Authorizing purchase of property, 702 and 718 S. Gilbert St., the old Bullock Garage site, through the Vermilion County Trustee. Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said there is a developer interested in the property.
- Approving acceptance of permanent and temporary easements for the Townway drainage area improvement project.
- Accepting donation of property on South Bowman Avenue, south of Stoney Creek. Cole said the three lots could be a green area in the creek area. They would not be for development.
- Clarifying vehicle weight limits on certain routes — Kansas Street (between Main and Daniel streets) and Vermilion Street (between Main and Harrison streets) are subjected to 12-ton weight limits.
- Formally designating Johnson Street as a two-way street between Bowman Avenue and Collett Street. It had been designated a one-way street, but has been used as a two-way street for years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.