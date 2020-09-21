DANVILLE — The Robert E. Jones Municipal Building in Danville remains closed due to city staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced another member of the city hall team tested positive for COVID-19. They also have other team members who are awaiting test results as well as those who now must be tested and/or quarantined due to both known and potential exposure.
This means city hall, 17 W. Main St., will remain closed at least through the end of business on Friday, Sept. 25.
All non-impacted staff will continue working at home during this time.
Williams said they will do their best to answer and return calls; however, due to limited staffing and the city's phone system being forwarded to cell phones, it may be difficult to obtain a live person. Therefore, if you do not speak with someone, leave a message, and they will get back to you as soon as possible during regular business hours from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
As a reminder, Williams asks the public to follow recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines regarding the coronavirus to ensure that everyone stays as healthy as possible.
