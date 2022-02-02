DANVILLE — The Danville City Council has a new alderman.
Ethan Burt is one of the new Ward 6 aldermen. His term expires in May 2023.
Ward 6 has had a vacancy for more than six months.
Former Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia moved out of the ward. His last meeting was in July 2021, with his elected term to end in 2023.
Late last year, Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague questioned if the city was in violation of municipal code in how long it was taking the city to replace Troglia.
In the past, it’s taken several months to fill vacancies on the city council. State law suggests city council vacancies be filled within 60 days.
Early on, Mayor Rickey Williams said he hadn’t had a lot of time to address the vacancy.
He also said it’s harder than he thought to appoint people.
“I hope to as soon as possible,” he had said in October about replacing Troglia, adding at that time there was one more person he hoped to hear back from.
The Danville City Council welcomed Burt at its Tuesday night meeting.
Burt, and his wife, Bethany, were born and raised in the Hoopeston area where they lived until they decided it was time to move on.
In 2013, they moved their home and business, BURTco Photo, to Danville.
It’s “a community that we have come to love and have committed ourselves to. We purchased our first commercial property in 2019 and look forward to doing business here for a long time,” according to Burt.
“Becoming an alderman means I will get to be involved in my community and help make positive changes for everyone who lives here. After our son, Jack, was born in 2018, we knew for certain that we needed to get more involved and ensure our city is always moving in a better direction,” he stated.
He added, “Not to just take from our city and what it has to offer, but to steward it well and affect change for the next generation. I want to offer what I can to the community that my family will be growing up in. I believe becoming alderman will be an excellent way to make for a brighter future not only for my own little family, but for Danville as a whole. I believe I will serve well as alderman because I am strongly principled and will take the responsibility seriously. I am excited to both contribute to and learn from those of you who have already been in this position before me.”
