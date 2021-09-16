DANVILLE — Following the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee's recommendation this week, the full city council on Tuesday will act on approving a $1.7 million professional services agreement for a flow monitoring and sanitary sewer evaluation study in various locations.
The council meets at an earlier time next week, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
"It's pretty exciting to get to bring this project to you," City Engineer Sam Cole told aldermen this week, adding that it's facilitated by the new sewer rates city customers will start seeing with their November bills.
The agreement is with RJN Group Inc. of Wheaton. Funding comes from a transfer of $1.5 million from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund reserves.
According to the resolution, the city “has observed sewer backups, surcharging and overflows in various areas throughout the city ...” and “has identified key areas which warrant further investigation to determine potential causes and solution.”
The proposed services include: sewer televising and cleaning, manhole inspections, smoke testing and flow monitoring to remove, identify and correct issues within the sanitary sewer collection system.
"We have known issues with excessive flow rates," Cole said adding that this program has a lot more scope to it and will help the city identify sewers that can be lined prior to failing and having to dig them up.
He said lining costs about 20 percent of digging up sewer lines. It can be about $50 a foot for a lining project, with a 50-60 years lifespan compared to about $250 a foot to dig up, with a 75-80 year life expectancy for new.
He said lining isn't quite the life expectancy of digging up, "but it's a good value."
Cole said this will address locations across the city, including Ellsworth Park and Eastgate areas, north of Winter Avenue, areas by Northeast Elementary Magnet School and south Danville.
He said some of these areas see a high volume of sewer calls, but in some instances, the city is seeing so large of a problem area that they are starting downstream and working upstream to get to all the problems.
"Essentially it's going to allow us to assess the conditions and needs of (roughly) 20 percent of the sanitary sewer system," Cole said.
This will be ongoing, he said of addressing long-standing sewer issues. It will help the city figure out problems, and program costs into the city's capital program for future years.
Cole said over a 10-year period, they hope to get through the entire city with this type of assessment.
"We've got a good strategy. It's just going to take time to get through it all," Cole said.
The council also will act on a $49,520 professional services agreement with Clark Dietz Inc. of Champaign for the Ellsworth Park lift station study. The Ellsworth Park lift station, which the city took over from the Danville Sanitary District, has exceeded its life expectancy and is in need of rehabilitation or replacement.
Cole said the lift station is approximately 60 years old and serves the Heights, around the new Carle development and slightly to the north, in addition to the south Logan Avenue area south of Main Street.
There are no capacity issues, but they will look at if the size is right. It also runs continuously for days and could fail, and has safety concerns due to electrical codes, he said, adding that it's about 30 years beyond its life expectancy. It's located on the east side of Ellsworth Park, on a hillside.
"It's ripe for an update," Cole said, about work needing to be done in the next couple years.
"We don't want failures," he added, about having lost sewage going into the river.
Funding comes from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund for engineering services. City officials budgeted this expense with the sewer rate increase.
Aldermen this week also learned: 60 demolitions of dilapidated structures have occurred this year in the city; and there was a kick-off meeting this week for the pavement management project.
In other business, the council will consider:
- Appropriating $250,000 in motor fuel tax funds for preliminary engineering services to replace the South Street Bridge over Stoney Creek. Cole said at least the deck needs replaced in the coming years, but it's recommended they also replace all piers and the abutment. The cost is estimated at more than $1 million. This resolution doesn't spend money. The city is seeking special bridge funding, in which the city pays for design services and the federal government pays 80 percent of construction engineering and construction. The application for funding is due Oct. 1 for funds to be available in 2028.
- Approving $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant public services funds for Project Success of Vermilion County. The money would expand its violence prevention program, and address career readiness and college visits for older students, with its approximately 250 Danville students participating in the after-school programs.
- Purchasing a combination sewer cleaning and hydro-excavating truck for $366,958 from Midwest Vac Products of Mascoutah to replace a 2005 Vactor.
- Purchasing two 2022 Ford Maverick pickup trucks for $43,347 to replace two old police squad car code enforcement vehicles. A four-month delivery time is expected.
- Approving a $16,575 budget amendment to the city’s information technology division budget to use Crowdstrike to provide endpoint detection, prevention and monitoring on the city’s computer and network systems to protect them from cyber and ransomware attacks. Funding comes from general fund reserves. This will be a recurring expense.
- Purchasing Danville Mass Transit fleet liability insurance for $70,897 from Hudson Insurance Co.
