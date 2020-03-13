Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Friday night that all city buildings will be closed Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29, with the exception of the regularly scheduled March 17 city council meeting.
All city staff will report to work to continue to maintain normal operations.
Any reports and/or money due to the city during this time will receive a 14-day extension of submission without penalty.
City staff will continue to be available via email and telephone during normal business hours.
