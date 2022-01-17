DANVILLE — Central Christian Church is continuing its neighborhood partnership with Garfield Elementary School with a new “Garfield Gives Box” placed outside the school.
The box is located at the corner of English and Oak streets, a few blocks away from the church at Vermilion and English streets.
Inside the box are hygiene items, such as Kleenex, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, according to Garfield Elementary School Principal Nicole Zaayer.
The students and their families are to “Please give as you can and take what you need.”
According to Zaayer, Central Christian Church reached out to her at the beginning of the school year to see what assistance they might be able to provide for Garfield students and their families.
Church members have donated school supplies, clothes, hats and gloves, and hygiene items this school year. The church asked if they could donate a box to sit outside the school as well.
Many of the students who participate in the after-school program, Project Success, attend at Central Christian Church after school.
Zaayer says the school thanks Central Christian Church for its generous donation.
“We are very grateful for their partnership in education,” she said.
Patsy Jones, with the church’s outreach committee and who is a former teacher, said Garfield Elementary School “is our neighborhood school.”
The church purchased the box, decorated it and it was installed there this month.
Jones said they’ve checked with Zaayer and the school’s social worker, Amy Boyer, to provide needed items for students through the school year.
She said the “Garfield Gives Box” is similar to other Blessing Boxes in the community. They received school district approval for the box.
“Its purpose is to be a giving hand to those in need,” Jones said.
This box won’t include food items, but only hygiene and other items, such as school supplies, socks and other items.
Jones said they hope students learn about sharing and compassion for others as the students replenish items in the box.
“Everyone is encouraged to take what you need, but leave what you can,” she too said.
