DANVILLE — The Illinois Gaming Board has invited Danville Development, LLC to appear at the board’s March 10 public meeting to seek a preliminary finding of suitability for a casino in Danville.
Danville Development, LLC will make a virtual presentation outlining the company’s suitability and addressing the requirements and qualifications for the proposed Golden Nugget Danville Casino. The board is requesting the suitability presentation as the next step for the pending owner’s license application to operate a casino in Danville submitted by Danville Development, LLC.
The proposed Golden Nugget Danville Casino will feature a 41,500 square foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook, and 650 surface parking spaces. The project will offer an online gaming and digital sports betting platform through Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.
“On behalf of the city of Danville, we are overjoyed at the prospect of this casino, and the fact that we are one step closer to bringing this project to fruition. We are grateful for the community’s support and enthusiasm for the project and appreciate Danville Development, LLC and the Golden Nugget for helping bring generations of dreams to reality,” stated Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. in a Friday afternoon press release.
“Danville Development, LLC is well prepared for the hearing and excited for the opportunity to present the details of this project to the Illinois Gaming Board. There is tremendous anticipation for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino, and we are looking forward to delivering what we have promised to this community,” stated James A. Wilmot, president of Danville Development, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.