DANVILLE — Danville's casino application is expected to be submitted today to the Illinois Gaming Board and another big announcement also has been made — the casino is going to be branded a Golden Nugget casino.
Golden Nugget, LLC is entering into a joint venture agreement with Wilmot Gaming Illinois, LLC to build a new casino in Danville, pending obtaining all regulatory approvals. The casino, when opened, will be branded Golden Nugget and feature a Landry's restaurant steakhouse. Danville Development is a joint venture between Wilmot and GN Danville, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Nugget, according to a press release.
"I just got that release last night," Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Friday morning.
"It's part of the application," Williams said of the Golden Nugget branding. "I'm pretty excited about it being connected to a national brand now."
He said those who are part of the Golden Nugget Player's Club can earn points at the various Golden Nugget-branded casinos around the country.
"It will be a benefit to us when people come here and earn points. That will help be a bigger draw," he said.
There's a number of Golden Nugget casinos all over the country, and they're very nice-looking, Williams added.
