DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board will discuss tonight building use plans for the 2022-2023 school year, which could include closing Garfield Elementary School.
A memo to the school board has the recommendation from Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart, Director of Buildings and Grounds Skip Truex, Human Resources Director Kim Pabst, Food Service Director Zetta Piggott and Educational Support Program Director Kelly Truex to repurpose Garfield school as a community outreach center.
The building would be used for: McKinney Vento Service Center for health and hygiene items, cleaning supplies, clothing, bedding and household items; summer programming opportunities supply room for summer camps and college and career activities and for grant-funded supplies and materials to supplement the district curriculum; building and grounds usage for additional warehouse storage and staging area for construction projects; district usage for school supplies and curricular materials needing a climate-controlled environment; and food service usage for a community food pantry.
The memo to the school board reads "as a result, we will be able to better serve the district and address the present staff shortage. Repurposing Garfield Elementary School to a Community Outreach Center will provide the following available positions: one administrator, one social worker, one school nurse, two classroom teachers, one special education teacher, one building secretary, two custodians and four food service employees."
Redistribution of Garfield students to Liberty and Meade Park: 111 Garfield students would be distributed to Liberty Elementary School, those living on the east side of Logan Avenue and the north side of English Street; and 85 Garfield students to Meade Park Elementary School, living on the west side of Logan Avenue and the south side of English Street. Kindergarten numbers have been estimated.
Fiscal year 2023 estimated elementary school enrollments: 244 students at Edison; 365 at Liberty; 605 at Mark Denman; 328 at Meade Park; 283 at Northeast (K-6th grade) and 472 at Southwest. These numbers are based on the March 1, 2022 enrollment report and redistribution of Garfield students.
This school year ends June 10.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said there was a confidential meeting with Garfield staff on Tuesday to talk about the tentative topic of closing the school at the end of this school year.
Geddis said school board members had asked the administration to come back to them with how the district will deal with fewer students and better use of staff.
"Three buildings are at 75 percent capacity," Geddis said of Garfield, Liberty and Meade Park elementary schools.
She said the school board will be presented with the student enrollment projections and it will choose the direction the school district will go.
In November 2021, school officials had asked to see an impact study of students and teachers going from Garfield Elementary School into the other schools in the district.
The board also at that time heard Garfield Elementary teacher Holly Vice, who has taught there since 2003. She said the school is more than an outdated building to her and the staff and generations of families who’ve attended the school.
“Garfield is the last real neighborhood school,” she said, adding that it’s like a big family.
School district officials have said it's likely cost-prohibitive to make the needed health and life safety repairs to Garfield school. Updated costs to replace windows, plumbing, HVAC, and comply with building code requirements had been projected at $13 million.
In other business, the school board tonight is to act on a recommendation to extend 12 half-day Preschool-For-All classes to five full-day and seven half-day classes effective for the 2022-2023 school year. There also will be a first reading on a job description for a new preschool program coordinator.
The public portion of the board meeting starts at 6:30 tonight at the Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St. A link is on the Danville District 118 website to watch the meeting.
