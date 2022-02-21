DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board has an early morning special meeting Tuesday to act on masks being optional in schools.
The school board's agenda calls for it to begin its closed session at 6:30 a.m. Its reconvened open meeting is to start at 7 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live, with a link on the school district's website at https://www.danville118.org/.
The agenda item has the school board members voting to "Move to make masks recommended for students, staff and visitors effective immediately except on school buses."
There also is a memorandum of agreement with the Danville Education Association, the staff union.
The school board voted 4-3 last week to table a vote on repealing the mandatory COVID-19 face mask requirements for students within school buildings.
Schools in Illinois are free to enforce mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigations on their own, and the emergency rules that the Illinois Department of Public Health issued requiring schools to enforce those mandates are no longer in force.
That was the decision issued late Thursday night by the 4th District Court of Appeals in Springfield.
The appellate court’s decision comes as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is preparing to roll back the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28. Pritzker announced that plan on Feb. 9 but said he intended to keep the mandate in place for schools.
In a letter to parents and guardians Friday morning, D118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated: “I wanted everyone to have a summary of the anticipated ruling on the mask mandate. We believed it was coming out on Thursday, but we didn’t receive it until early this morning. We will meet with the DEA (Danville Education Association) bargaining team to discuss the impact of this ruling and address the needs of the staff and students. The board of education is scheduling another board meeting to make any necessary adjustments to their policies.”
