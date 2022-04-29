For the first time since the pandemic began, the Danville Barbershop Chorus will perform their spring concert on May 7 at The Fischer Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.
Tickets are priced between $10 and $25, depending on where you sit, and can be purchased online at www.atthefischer.com, over the phone by calling 217-213-6162 or in person the day of the show.
Danville Barbershop Chorus Director Marty Lindvahl said those who want a particular seat should purchase tickets ahead of time.
The theme this year is "A Tribute to The Beatles," which Lindvahl said is what they'd had planned since 2020.
They've had their suits ready since 2020 and were ready to go when the pandemic shut everything down, so they held onto the idea of the theme because The Beatles always seem to be a big hit no matter one's age.
"Most of my guys are at the age where they grew up with The Beatles," Linvahl said. "They're timeless, really. I think we all can relate to the music of The Beatles."
The special guest this year is The Other Guys, a University of Illinois varsity men's glee club.
Lindvahl said The Other Guys will perform their own set as well as a few songs with Danville Barbershop Chorus, including "When I'm Sixty-Four" and "With a Little Help from My Friends."
Seeing how the performers will interact with each other and enjoy themselves is one of the best parts of this show, Lindvahl said.
"These guys just enjoy getting together and singing," she said. "It's a real brotherhood and fellowshipthere's something about creating music together in a group that really bonds you."
The concert, which is all acapella barbershop harmony, will be about an hour and a half long, Lindvahl said, with an intermission.
There will be about 40 of the 50 Danville Barbershop Chorus members performing, along with the eight members of The Other Guys.
Lindvahl has been the Danville Barbershop Chorus director for about four or five years, even though she had originally planned to only help them out with one show.
She had been asked to help direct their show for Arts in the Park years ago at Lincoln Park, and she told them it would just be a test run.
She said she told them at the time, "We're just dating. I don't know if I'm going to like you or if you're going to like me," and joked that she's now in a serious relationship with the chorus because she has been with them ever since that first Arts in the Park show.
"I instantly fell in love with them," Lindvahl said. "There's something about hearing men sing that I think is actually very heartwarming."
She said she admired how a lot of the members have been around for what seems like forever because of how much they love singing barbershop.
"Some of these guys have been singing barbershop for over 50 years," she said. "I have some guys in their 80s and they have been singing barbershop their whole adult lives pretty much."
Lindvahl said not only will the show be great because of the two groups, but also because, "you can't deny the beauty and the acoustics of the Fischer."
She said experiencing live music, especially acapella harmony, at the Fischer Theatre is something everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime.
Seeing the beauty and unique features of the Fischer is well worth the price of the ticket, Lindvahl said, and seeing the Danville Barbershop Chorus and The Other Guys perform is just the cherry on top.
"All of these things combined, it's going to make for a fun afternoon," Lindvahl said.
